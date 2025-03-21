American Agriculture History Minute: Gateway to the West

St Louis Gateway Arch at sunrise overlooking the Mississippi River

Once the California Gold Rush began in 1848, Missouri cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, and especially St. Joseph became departure points for those joining wagon trains to the west. They bought supplies and all that they needed in those cities to make the six-month journey to California. And that earned Missouri the nickname Gateway to the West, of course, memorialized even today by the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

In 1848, Kansas City was incorporated on the banks of the Missouri River, and in 1860, the Pony Express began in St. Joe.

