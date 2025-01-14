American Agriculture History Minute-Gaining Control of the Might Mississippi River

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

President Thomas Jefferson was especially eager to gain control of the crucial Mississippi River port in New Orleans. Jefferson tasked James Monroe and Robert Livingston with purchasing New Orleans.

Negotiating with the French, the American representatives quickly agreed to purchase the entire territory of Louisiana after it was offered. Overcoming the opposition of the Federalist Party.

Then, Jefferson and Secretary of State James Madison persuaded Congress to ratify and fund the Louisiana Purchase, $15 million dollars or approximately 18 dollars per square mile.

