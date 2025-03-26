The First National Congress of Vocational Agriculture Students assembles for a National Livestock Judging Contest at the American Royal Livestock and Horse Show in Kansas City, Mo.

Courtesy of National FFA

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute Future Farmers of America Begins

Henry C. Groseclose is an important part of American agricultural history. Groseclose was an ag education teacher at Blacksburg Virginia High School. In March of 1920, he organized a club for any high school boy who was interested in making agriculture a career. Word spread across the state to other high schools and Groseclose is credited with what became the Future Farmers of America.

We do know that 33 students from 18 states at the National Livestock Judging Contest in Kansas City officially started FFA. Annual dues were 10 cents.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.