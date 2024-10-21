American Agriculture History Minute: First National Western Stock Show

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Denver, Colorado, USA-January 4, 2018-The National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade with marching bands, floats, horseback riders, cowboys, cowgirls and Longhorn cattle.

DepositPhotos image

The National Western Stock Show in Denver began in 1906. The horse show now among the largest in the world, more than 18,000 entries.

National Western Rodeo, considered one of the largest indoor rodeos and has won honors from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. And additionally, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs inducted the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in 2008. The show has been held every year since 1906, except two, 1915 due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease and 2021 due to COVID.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.