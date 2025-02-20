Vintage International Harvester Auto Buggy

By sv1ambo / Wikipedia image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: First Motor Truck for Agriculture Hauling Introduced

Machinery, livestock, and crops have always been needed to be moved around the farm or to market. Two-wheel carts suffice for early settlers. Soon four-wheeled wagons became the norm and were universally used for two centuries.

Now it’s impossible, historians say, to pin down the first motor truck. But the first real attempt to replace the farm wagon was by international harvester and its auto wagon introduced in 1907. And since that time, farm trucks of all sizes proliferate rural America.

No self-respecting farmer, historians say, would be without his pickup.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.