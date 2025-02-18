American Agriculture History Minute: First Grain Powered Grain Elevator Developed

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Joseph Dart is part of American agriculture history. Though born in Connecticut, he soon moved to Buffalo, New York and it was there he conceived of a machine powered grain elevator and in 1842 put one into service, the first in America.

Known as Dart’s elevator, other grain elevators were later built to help make Buffalo a major port city and within 15 years of his invention, Buffalo became the largest grain shipping port in the world. All due to the invention of Joseph Dart, the grain elevator.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.