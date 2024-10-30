American Agriculture History Minute: First 4-H Clover Pin Given to Students

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Jessie Shambaugh is part of American Agriculture History. A farm wife, Shambaugh was very active in her community and very focused on helping young boys and girls get a foothold in agriculture and understand its importance.

In 1910, she developed a clover pin to give some of those young people. Each pin had an H on each leaf. And by 1912, these boys’ and girls’ groups were called 4 -H Clubs. In the passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914, the National 4-H Organization was firmly established.

That's today's American Agriculture History Minute.