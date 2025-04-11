I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Farmland Values

Farmland values have always been part of American agriculture history. Recent stories indicate that farmland values in some areas of the country are leveling off or even declining. But, in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

Such was the case for this farm in October 2024, 90 acres, 20 miles northeast of Omaha, Nebraska, in extreme western Iowa. The farm sold online $17,900 per acre. Again, location, location, location.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.