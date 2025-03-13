American Agriculture History Minute: Farm Machinery Makes a Difference

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.
In 1850, it’s estimated it took 75 to 90 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of corn, and that would take 2.5 to 3 acres. By 1890, that reduced to 35 to 40 labor hours to produce the same 100 bushels, but still took 2.5 to 3 acres of corn. But producers were using two-bottom plows, peg-tooth harrows, and a two-row planter.
Also, in 1890, it took 40 to 50 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of wheat, and that took about 5 acres.
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.
