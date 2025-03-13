I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Farm Machinery Makes a Difference

In 1850, it’s estimated it took 75 to 90 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of corn, and that would take 2.5 to 3 acres. By 1890, that reduced to 35 to 40 labor hours to produce the same 100 bushels, but still took 2.5 to 3 acres of corn. But producers were using two-bottom plows, peg-tooth harrows, and a two-row planter.

Also, in 1890, it took 40 to 50 labor hours to produce 100 bushels of wheat, and that took about 5 acres.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.