Sacks of Wheat on Wagons at Port

State Government Photographer, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Exports Boom Early Agriculture

In New York State, the fur pelt export trade to Europe flourished in the early 1700s and added additional wealth to that region. After 1720, mid-Atlantic farming was stimulated by the international demand for wheat.

A massive population explosion in Europe drove wheat prices up. By 1770, a bushel of wheat cost twice as much as it did in 1720. Farmers also expanded their production here of flaxseed and corn.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.