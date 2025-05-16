Mark Oppold presents an American agriculture history minute focuses on Eugene Funk, grandson of Isaac Funk, who was one of McLean County, Illinois’ pioneering settlers and renowned livestock producers. Eugene’s family background in successful livestock operations influenced their interest in corn improvement.

American Agriculture History Minute: Eugene Funk’s Family Background

Mark details Eugene’s educational journey, including three years of scientific studies at Yale and a year in Europe. Upon returning home at age 25, Eugene dedicated his life to corn breeding.

The narrative concludes with Eugene’s achievements, including the establishment of Funk Brothers Seed Company, which later became known for Funk’s G-Hybrids in the 1930s. Their signature 90-day corn became the industry standard in the Midwest.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.