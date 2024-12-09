I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: The Economy and Agriculture’s Move West

No surprise, the U.S. economy was primarily agriculturally based in the early 19th century. Westward expansion, including the Louisiana Purchase and the American victory in the War of 1812, plus the building of canals, the introduction of steamboats, opened new areas of opportunities for agriculture.

Still, most farming was designed to produce food for the family, and maybe service small local markets. But in times of rapid economic growth, a farmer could still improve the land for more than he paid for it, move further west, and repeat the process.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.