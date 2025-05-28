American Agriculture History Minute: Economic Impact of Rural Electrification

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History Minute, describing the challenging conditions of rural life in the mid-1930s, noting that 90% of rural homes lacked electricity. Farmers had to perform tasks like milking cows by hand using kerosene lamps, and families relied on basic wood-range washboards for domestic chores.

Mark further explains how the lack of electricity significantly impacted rural economies, keeping them primarily agricultural-based. He points out that businesses and factories preferred urban locations where electrical power was readily available.

Mark concludes today’s program by highlighting a significant historical milestone – the passage of the Tennessee Valley Authority Act in May 1933, which marked the federal government’s first official step toward rural electrification.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.