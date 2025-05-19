Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History minute, focusing on the history of the Garst and Thomas Hybrid Corn Company.

American Agriculture History Minute: Early International Relations and Cold War Impact



The story begins in 1931 when Roswell Garst and Charlie Thomas founded their company in Coon Rapids, Iowa. The company played a crucial role in promoting hybrid corn adoption during that era.



A significant milestone occurred in 1959 when Roswell Garst hosted Russian premier Nikita Khrushchev on his farm, which led to a notable business development – the company began selling hybrid seed to the Soviet Union.



The company underwent multiple ownership changes over a 30-year period, ultimately leading to the retirement of the Garst brand in 2013, marking the end of an 82-year legacy in American agriculture.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.