American Agriculture History Minute: Early International Relations and Cold War Impact

Mark Oppold presents an American Agriculture History minute, focusing on the history of the Garst and Thomas Hybrid Corn Company.
The story begins in 1931 when Roswell Garst and Charlie Thomas founded their company in Coon Rapids, Iowa. The company played a crucial role in promoting hybrid corn adoption during that era.
A significant milestone occurred in 1959 when Roswell Garst hosted Russian premier Nikita Khrushchev on his farm, which led to a notable business development – the company began selling hybrid seed to the Soviet Union.
The company underwent multiple ownership changes over a 30-year period, ultimately leading to the retirement of the Garst brand in 2013, marking the end of an 82-year legacy in American agriculture.
