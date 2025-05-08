Early Marvels of the new West

Thayer, William Makepeace, 1820-1898, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Early Agricultural Experiments Conducted

In the early 1820s, after the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, the U.S. government decided to conduct agricultural experiments in what is now Kansas. Native Indians had long planted corn in northeast Kansas, and the government saw potential in expanding trade west of Kansas City.

Records show the government sent Daniel Morgan Boone to teach Indian settlers and other early American settlers updated farming methods. Indeed, Boone was the son of the famous frontiersman from Kentucky.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.