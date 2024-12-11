American Agriculture History Minute: Dramatic Agricultural Expansion

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

The most dramatic expansion in American agriculture took place over a 50-year period from 1860 to 1910.

The number of farms tripled from 2 million in 1860 to 6 million by 1906. The number of people living on farms grew about 10 million in 1860 to 22 million in 1880 and 31 million in 1905. And the value of farms soared as well. Estimated $8 billion worth of farmland even back in 1860 to $30 billion in 1906.

