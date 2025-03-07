American Agriculture History Minute: Development of Factory-Made Agricultural Equipment

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.
Prior to the 1800s, most of the tools and equipment farmers and ranchers used were handmade. The growing use of factory-made agricultural equipment increased farmer production and encouraged more commercial farming.
These developments included:
- 1841, a practical grain drill patent
- 1842, the first grain elevator was used in Buffalo, New York
- 1844, a practical mowing machine was patent
- 1847, irrigation began as far west as Utah
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.
Sponsored Content