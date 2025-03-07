A mower, the tool used for cutting hay, vintage line drawing or engraving.

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Development of Factory-Made Agricultural Equipment

Prior to the 1800s, most of the tools and equipment farmers and ranchers used were handmade. The growing use of factory-made agricultural equipment increased farmer production and encouraged more commercial farming.

These developments included:

1841, a practical grain drill patent

1842, the first grain elevator was used in Buffalo, New York

1844, a practical mowing machine was patent

1847, irrigation began as far west as Utah

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.