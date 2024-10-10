American Agriculture History Minute: Development of Agriculture in Kansas

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Early agriculture in what is now the state of Kansas was not easy. The government sent a young frontiersman to help. His name? Daniel Morgan Boone, indeed the son of the famous frontiersman from Kentucky.

Now, Boone worked primarily in what is now northeast Kansas, present-day Jefferson County. His work did not produce a lot of success, though.

Early settlers were not interested in anything more than providing for their own families. Language barriers with Native Americans slowed the process, not to mention Kansas climate, unlike anything the settlers had experienced in the East.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.