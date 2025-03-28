American Agriculture History Minute: Creation of the “Farmer’s Almanac”

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Robert Thomas is part of American agriculture history. He was born in 1766 near Boston. He took to writing in those early years and became a school teacher, teaching English writing and literature. He eventually became a seller of books and also an amateur astronomer, and it would be a combination of writing and astronomy that he’s best known for.

He once wrote that we must always strive to be useful in our writings with a pleasant degree of humor. He put all those things together in 1792 and published his first Farmer’s Almanac. The word old, by the way, was added in 1832.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.