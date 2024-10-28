American Agriculture History Minute: Cooperative Extension Service Created

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

The United States Congress created the Cooperative Extension Service as part of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914.

The act enabled producers and their families to receive help in agricultural production, livestock health, home economics. It also included in that Cooperative Extension Service a charter working with young boys and young girls in rural America on some of those same areas, introductory levels. And thus, the National 4-H organization was born.

