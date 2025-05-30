American Agriculture History Minute: Chemical Manufacturing Company Opens Doors

Mark Oppold with an American agriculture history minute explains how a small chemical manufacturing company opened its doors in 1957 in West Helena, Arkansas, near the Mississippi River south of Memphis.

Today, the company is headquartered just outside Memphis and known as Helena Agri-Enterprises and is one of the largest contract chemical manufacturers in the country, providing formulations and packaging services for other well-known brands in and out of agriculture. They now operate in 42 states and more than 6,000 employees. Helena Agri-Enterprises.

