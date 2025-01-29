I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Centerpiece of Family Farms

Barns were and are a centerpiece of family farms as settlers continued across the heartland. One of the largest barns in the US still stands in western Kansas, the Cooper Barn in Colby, Kansas, now a museum.

The barn spans an enormous 114 feet long, 66 feet wide, and stands over 48 feet tall. It has 3 6-foot-tall metal cupolas across its roof. It is said that the barn originally housed registered Hereford cattle. Up to 75 head could fit comfortably under roof. Now on museum, you can visit it in Colby, Kansas. That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.