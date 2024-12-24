American Agriculture History Minute: Center Pivot Irrigation System Developed

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

In 1946, Robert Doherty was looking for a good business opportunity, and he recognized the potential of a small manufacturing company on a farm just west of Valley, Nebraska.

After careful consideration, he invested $5 ,000, nearly his entire savings, in Valley Manufacturing and began working farm elevators. A year later, a man named Frank Ziebach developed a prototype for a center pivot irrigation system. In 1954, he licensed that patent to Robert Doherty, and Valley Irrigation was born.

