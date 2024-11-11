American Agriculture History Minute: Cargill Brothers Develop Grain Storage

I’m Mark Oppel with an American Agriculture History Minute.
As grain production grew in the mid -1800s, it became evident farmers could not use all the crops they grew and didn’t want to be forced to sell for a lack of storage. Such was the case for an Iowa farmer in 1865. He bought a grain flat house in Conover, Iowa and expanded it to store even more grain. He was joined a year later by his younger brother Sam, and together the two built more flat storage houses for nearby farmers and opened a lumber yard. And so it began in 1868 for William and Sam Cargill.
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.
Sponsored Content