Butler and Sukup storage bins on a farm on Austin Road east of Parker Road, Bridgewater, Michigan.

Dwight Burdette, via Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Butler Manufacturing Company Founded

Brothers Charles and Newton Butler founded Butler Manufacturing Company in Kansas City, 1901. The two worked together on building an improved livestock watering tank. And during the early 1900s, the men designed and built several agricultural products, particularly grain storage bins.

The company enjoyed success selling the merchandise, and by 1908, Butler’s headquarters included a staff of 14. Although Butler would become famous for its grain storage bins, or Butler Bins, the company began branching out into new sideline businesses. 1909, the company erected the first metal building, an all-steel garage.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.