American Agriculture History Minute: British Government’s Attempt to Restrict Expansion

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

The British government attempted to restrict westward expansion with the ineffective Proclamation Line of 1763 that was abolished by the new United States government, and the first major movement west of the Appalachians began in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina as soon as the war was over.

Pioneers housed themselves in rough lean-to type structures or at most a one-room log cabin, and the main food supply at first came from hunting deer, turkeys, and other abundant small game. Very few planted crops. That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.