A portion of eastern North America; the 1763 “proclamation line” is the border between the red and the pink areas

By Cg-realms; adapted from a scan from the National Atlas of the United States – Adapted from National Atlas of the United States scan uploaded by Kooma, Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: British Attempt Restriction of Westward Expansion

The British government attempted to restrict westward expansion with the ineffective proclamation line of 1763 that was abolished by the new United States government, m. And, the first major movement west of the Appalachians began in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina as soon as the war was over.

Pioneers housed themselves in rough lean-to type structures or at most a one-room log cabin. And the main food supply at first came from hunting deer, turkeys and other abundant small game. Very few planted crops.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.