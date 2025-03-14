American Agriculture History Minute: Birth of a Giant

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.
Leo Burnett is part of American agriculture history. He worked for the Minnesota Valley Canning Company. Now in 1924, the canning company located in LeSueur, Minnesota, released golden cream style corn.
Now before this recipe, white sweet corn predominated the market. Yellow corn served as horse feed. Well, the canning company’s mascot was a green giant back then a terrifying mascot. Well young Leo Burnett took that canning company terrifying mascot and turned it into the Jolly Green Giant.
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.
