Jolly Green Giant statue in Blue Earth, Minnesota./By Paul C. Hedberg, photograph byJonathunder – Own work, Public Domain/Wikipedia image 1948 advertisement in Ladies’ Home Journal

By Internet Archive Book Images/Wikipedia image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Birth of a Giant

Leo Burnett is part of American agriculture history. He worked for the Minnesota Valley Canning Company. Now in 1924, the canning company located in LeSueur, Minnesota, released golden cream style corn.

Now before this recipe, white sweet corn predominated the market. Yellow corn served as horse feed. Well, the canning company’s mascot was a green giant back then a terrifying mascot. Well young Leo Burnett took that canning company terrifying mascot and turned it into the Jolly Green Giant.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.