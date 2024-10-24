American Agriculture History Minute: Better Cattle Feed Developed

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

A central Iowa cattle feeder in the mid-1920s believed he could produce better cattle by paying closer attention to what they ate.

His idea was to start with young calves. Feed them quality feed supplements, not just feed loaded with fillers, as he says. So, he developed his own feed. He called it Kent Baby Beef, and the motto was feed without a filler.

That young Iowa visionary was Gage A. Kent. He started Kent Feeds in 1927.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.