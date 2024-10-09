American Agriculture History Minute: Beginning of Allis-Chalmers

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

A restored Allis Chalmers ED-40 tractor on display at a Farming event.

Edward P. Alice was an entrepreneur who, in 1860, bought a bankrupt firm at a sheriff’s auction, the Reliance Works of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Under his leadership, began producing steam engines and other mill equipment.

Thomas Chalmers was a Scottish immigrant to America. He came to the United States about 1842, and was working in Chicago. In May of 1901, Thomas Chalmers and Edward Alice merged their two companies, Allis-Chalmers.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.