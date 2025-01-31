American Agriculture History Minute: Barns, a Testament to America’s Agriculture History

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.
Barns differ in size and shape, and many still stand as a testament to America’s agriculture history. One of the largest barns still in use, a museum, is the Cooper Barn in Colby, Kansas.
The largest round barn once used on a working farm still stands near Red Cloud, Nebraska, near the Nebraska Kansas border. But a round barn in Marshfield, Wisconsin is regarded as the world’s largest round barn. It was never used as a working barn, rather a show and sales barn, but still stands now on the Marshfield Fairgrounds.
That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.
