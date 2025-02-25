Anna Baldwin milking machine revolutionized the American dairy industry / By PA Department of Agriculture (X post)

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Anna Baldwin Changes the Dairy Industry Forever

Anna Baldwin is part of American agriculture history. In 1879, she patented the first milking machine that replaced hand milking.

Her milking machine was a vacuum device that connected to a hand pump. This is one of the earliest known American patents for the dairy industry. However, it was not a successful one.

During the last half of the 19th century, over 100 milking devices were patented in the US, all improving on the previous machine. But the first goes to Anna Baldwin.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.