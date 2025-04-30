American Agriculture History Minute: Allis Chalmers Company Beginning

allis

Edward P. Allis was an entrepreneur who in 1860 bought a bankrupt firm at a sheriff’s auction, the Reliance Works of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, under his leadership, began producing steam engines and other mill equipment.

Thomas Chalmers was a Scottish immigrant to America, came to the U.S. about 1842, and was working in Chicago. In May of 1901, Thomas Chalmers and Edward Allis merged their two companies, Allis Chalmers.

