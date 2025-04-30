I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Allis Chalmers Company Beginning

Edward P. Allis was an entrepreneur who in 1860 bought a bankrupt firm at a sheriff’s auction, the Reliance Works of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, under his leadership, began producing steam engines and other mill equipment.

Thomas Chalmers was a Scottish immigrant to America, came to the U.S. about 1842, and was working in Chicago. In May of 1901, Thomas Chalmers and Edward Allis merged their two companies, Allis Chalmers.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.