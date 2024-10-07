American Agriculture History Minute: Agronomist Played a Key Role in the Green Revolution

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

He was an agronomist who played a key role in what’s known as the Green Revolution. His work won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, later the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor and, later, Presidential Medal of Freedom, all for his work in increasing agricultural production as America continued to grow.

Of course, we’re talking about Norman Borlaug, born in America’s heartland, Cresco, Iowa, in 1914. And his heart never left American agriculture.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.