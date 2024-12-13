I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Agricultural College and Modern Farm Legislation Enacted

In 1856, the Iowa General Assembly enacted legislation to establish the Iowa Agricultural College and Model Farm. This institution is now Iowa State University and officially established March 1858.

Story County and Ames was chosen as the location in June 1859. The original farm consisted of 648 acres and purchased for a total cost $5,380.

