American Agriculture History Minute: Ag History of Michigan

1855 to 1900 was an important time in the history of the state of Michigan. Iron and copper discovered in the Upper Peninsula during that time and impetus was created to construct the Sue Locks completed in 1855.

Along with mining, agriculture and logging became important industries. Ransom Olds founded Oldsmobile in Lansing, Michigan, 1897. Henry Ford built his first automobile factory in Detroit and General Motors was founded in Flint, 1908.

