American Agriculture History Minute: Advancing American Agriculture from the Classroom

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

E.T. York is an example of a person helping American agriculture advance without actually farming or experimenting in a lab. York was born in 1922 in Alabama. He was a university administrator, later an Ag Extension Administrator, a U.S. Presidential Advisor on Agriculture, and authored over 100 papers and articles.

He lectured at more than 40 universities, and while never farming or credited with any invention, he nonetheless advanced American agriculture from the classroom.

E.T. York, part of American agriculture history.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.