American Agriculture History Minute: Advancement of Soybeans

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Soybeans were not widely cultivated in the U.S. until the early 1930s, but by 1942, the U.S. became the world’s largest soybean producer. Due, in part, to World War II and the need for fats, oils, and soybean meal.

Between 1930 and 1942, the U.S. share of world soybean production grew from 3% to 47%, and by 1969 had risen to 76%. By 1973, soybeans were the U.S.’ number one cash crop, and leading export commodities.

Soybeans and American Agriculture History.

