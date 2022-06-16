A lawmaker is named the 2022 Champion of Agriculture. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

The American Agri-Women have named their 2022 Champion of Agriculture. Earning the title this year is Congressman Doug LaMalfa of California. The AAW Champion of Agriculture Award is presented to members of Congress and the U.S. Senate who have displayed exemplary courage in presenting and supporting legislation that promotes U.S. agriculture, rural lifestyles, and the U.S. Constitution.

According to AAW, LaMalfa has worked to obtain rural development and broadband expansion funding. He has also worked to improve wildland management practices and forest regrowth and to help wildfire survivors rebuild. Congressman LaMalfa strongly supports private property rights and has supported legislation that increases domestic energy such as natural gas, hydropower, oil, and biomass by removing restrictions and expediting the permitting process.

American Agri-Women is the nation’s largest coalition of farm, ranch, and agribusiness women with more than 50 state, commodity, and agribusiness affiliate organizations.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

American Agri-Women Name 2022 Champion of Agriculture

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.