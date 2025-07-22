Celebrating 50 Years of Advocacy and Action

The American Agri-Women (AAW), the nation’s largest women-led organization supporting agriculture, recently marked a milestone 50th anniversary with a strong presence in Washington, D.C. Led by President Rose Tryon, members traveled to the nation’s capital to engage in critical advocacy efforts, meeting directly with congressional staff to voice the concerns and priorities of America’s agricultural community.

American Agri-Women Advocate for Agriculture on Capitol Hill

Founded as a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, AAW has played a central role in amplifying the voices of women in agriculture. “We just celebrated our 50th anniversary,” said Tryon. “We’re a non-profit, all-volunteer organization. We’re the largest women’s organization supporting agriculture in the nation.”

Top Policy Priorities on the Hill

During their time on Capitol Hill, American Agri-Women highlighted several key policy issues impacting U.S. agriculture today. Foremost among them was the Farm Bill, which remains a pressing concern for producers nationwide.

“Probably the main one is the Farm Bill—getting a Farm Bill so farmers have some certainty,” Tryon explained. The organization emphasized the need for a stable, long-term framework to ensure economic predictability and sustainability for farmers and ranchers.

AAW also pushed for support of the Fix Our Forests Act, calling attention to the urgent need for improved forest management practices. “We really need to work on forest management to try to get rid of some of these huge fires that are happening,” she added, citing wildfire devastation as a growing threat to rural communities and natural resources.

Additional advocacy priorities included:

Protecting private property rights

Labor and trade policy reform

Addressing regulatory burdens

Engaging in the Budget Reconciliation Bill discussions

Continuing a Legacy of Leadership

The American Agri-Women’s trip to Washington, D.C., reflects the group’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that agricultural producers have a strong voice in shaping national policy. With half a century of leadership behind them, AAW continues to empower women in agriculture and promote sound, common-sense solutions to the challenges facing rural America.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.