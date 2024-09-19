AM Radio Bill Moves to House Floor

Efforts to keep AM radio in the dashboards of U.S. vehicles have taken a step forward in the House. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 45-2 to send the proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to the full House for a vote.

“It’s been a stalwart of American prosperity and information sharing,” says Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC). “Having AM radio available is important to my constituents, especially during emergencies.”

If passed by the full House, the proposed Act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring access to AM broadcast stations in motor vehicles. If they don’t, automakers would get fined.

The role of AM during natural disasters was cited by several lawmakers as they spoke during the bill’s markup, noting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spent millions solidifying the Emergency Alert System with AM radio as the backbone of the EAS.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.