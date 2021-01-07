Almond Update: Why Register Your Farm with FSA?

There are several benefits for producers to register their farm with the Farm Service Agency whether you are applying for services at the time or not. Farm Service Agency’s Brooke Raffaelle recently talked about the benefits of registering your farm and the ease with which to do so.

So why should growers register their farms? “The application time is decreased, you receive payments faster, you can apply online…,” Raffaelle listed among others. She added that there are four things growers can do to begin the registration process, all of which start with reaching out to the agency.

