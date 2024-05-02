Almond Update: Voting Begins for ABC Board of Directors Election

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has sent out ballots for its Board of Directors election. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said “the 2024-2025 Board of Directors election is well underway.” There are several seats that are officially open in this year’s election, with the majority running unopposed.

Incumbent Paul Ewing is the candidate for Grower Position #1 and incumbent Katie Staack is the candidate for the alternate position. Incumbent Joe Gardiner is running unopposed for the Grower Position #3 with no declared candidate for the alternate position. Bob Silveira is the incumbent running unopposed for Handler Position #2, with a runoff for the alternate position between incumbent Dexter Long and Justin Morehead. Incumbent Darren Rigg is running unopposed for Handler Position #3 with Chad DeRose as the incumbent alternate.

The Board of Directors helps to shape the work ABC conducts on behalf of the industry. Participation in the election process is paramount to ensuring industry priorities are well represented. “Everybody in the industry, we would love your participation in the election process. If you don’t receive a ballot within a week or two, please contact the Almond Board of California and we can orchestrate how we can get you a ballot,” Hillman explained.

Ballots will need to be postmarked prior to May 23 in order to be counted. Once votes are tallied, the results of the election will be announced on June 1. “Then August 1 is when the new Board officially takes their seats, and we have a board meeting shortly after that where they officially begin their term,” said Hillman.

More information about the ABC Board of Directors and the election process is available at Almonds.com/elections.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West