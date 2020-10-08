Almond Update: Virtual Conference Set to Mimic Past Events

From the Almond Board of California:

This summer, the Almond Board of California announced that The Almond Conference 2020 will be held in a virtual conference setting on December 8 through 10. With this year’s online setting, the Almond Board is continuing to work hard to maintain the professionalism and engagement of all past conferences. In fact, similar to past events, this year’s conference will include a trade show hall, production and research updates, educational sessions, social networking gatherings and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet stakeholders from across the globe in virtual meeting rooms, in addition to asking questions to speakers after presentations.

When attending this year’s conference, the virtual setting provides attendees the opportunity to work in the morning, tune in to an educational session in the middle of the day, and attend networking events in the afternoon.

Registration for this year’s conference is now open – industry members are invited to visit AlmondConference.com to fill out a brief registration form today. Those who register before November 1 will receive a pre-conference mailer, complete with a conference agenda, company directory and more.

Exhibit sales and sponsorship opportunities for The Almond Conference 2020 are also now available. Interested parties should visit AlmondConference.com to see what opportunities they have to be present and interact with almond industry stakeholders across the world at this year’s event.

The Almond Conference is the premier almond industry event, drawing thousands of people in the almond community from across the globe, and this year will be no exception. Join the Journey and register now at AlmondConference.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.