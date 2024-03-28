Almond Update: Understanding Carpophilus Beetle Through an Australian Lens

The Carpophilus beetle is creating a considerable amount of concern for California growers, with research underway to hopefully mitigate risk for the industry. Almond Board of Australia CEO Tim Jackson was featured on a recent episode of the Almond Journey Podcast from the Almond Board of California highlighting their experience with the pest. The Australian almond industry has been dealing with the issue for about 10 years now.

Jackson described the beetle as “ravenous beasts” that can take a bin of almonds and “turn it into a bin of meal in no time. They just destroy the product.” He explained that the threat posed by Carpophilus beetle is the Australian equivalent to Navel orangeworm in California. Jackson stressed the importance of orchard hygiene as the primary defense against Carpophilus infestation, emphasizing the need for vigilant sanitation practices to prevent the spread of the pest.

“The ongoing challenge is that when you go through tough years like we’re going through at the moment, is if you’ve got to spend extra money polling, taking mummies out of trees, out of every tree in every orchard, that’s an expense. If you’re really on the edge of actually making a dollar, it’s an expense that some people just can’t afford,” Jackson explained. “But the challenge with that is if you don’t get rid of them, then your problem becomes your neighbor’s problem as well.”

Jackson said the pest seems to prefer the softer shell of nonpareils in Australia. Carpophilus beetle also appears to be more prolific in wet and humid conditions. Research in Australia has been underway since the pest was first discovered. Now that it has also been identified in California, collaboration between the two industries can hopefully lead to the development of effective solutions to the issue. “From our point of view, a healthier Californian industry with a good price is a direct benefit to our industry. So, we are certainly all ears about helping where we can,” Jackson noted.

Listen to the segment below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West