Almond Update: Training Tuesday Webinar Series Kicks Off February 15

The Almond Board of California (ABC) will once again be hosting a Training Tuesday webinar series in 2022. ABC will be presenting important industry information in a virtual format every week. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said that last year’s program was well-received, prompting another campaign set to kick off on February 15.

“With bloom around the corner this is going to be all about bee health,” said Hillman. “It’s from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the morning. You can knock it out and get it done and hopefully find out some more information on bee health and the BeeWhere program.”

The Training Tuesday bee health webinar will feature information on the fundamentals of best management practices for honeybees. A comprehensive overview of the BeeWhere program will also be highlighted from a variety of different angles. Madera County Deputy Ag Commissioner Bill Griffin will provide insight on the program from a law and regulation standpoint. There will also be presentations on the BeeWhere program from the beekeeper as well as applicator perspectives.

The Training Tuesday series will be adding a new element to this year’s webinars. Along with information on production practices, the series will also include trade and regulatory information in every other webinar. ABC’s Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs (GTRA) will be providing timely insight on important industry issues.

“The first one for the GTRA section is going to be on the transportation survey which will be kind of a hot topic of what’s going on with the shipping industry and all the disruptions we’re seeing there. Then an update on the new China facility registration that went into effect January 1,” Hillman noted. “Each one of these will have an update on stuff that you’re hearing regularly in the news. It will be a good way for industry members to stay up to date with some of those issues, bi-weekly, which is kind of nice.”

Industry members can learn more about the Training Tuesday series at ABC’s event page calendar.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West