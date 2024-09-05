Almond Update: Tight Margins Call for Effective Technology in Agriculture

Joseph Jackson, a family farmer and Customer Success Director for Phytech, recently discussed the role of technology in agriculture on the Almond Journey Podcast. “Most farms and most growers that I’ve talked to, they are looking for ways they want to improve, particularly in the current market,” Jackson explained.

With younger orchards and tight budgets, farmers are increasingly looking for ways to make their investments profitable, often resorting to cutting costs on inputs like sprays and fertilizers. Given the current challenging economic climate, implementing effective technology in agriculture becomes even more important.

“Good ag tech, this should be your goal: You are either going to help the grower save money or increase revenue. Those are the two end-all-be-all goals. I’m either going to help you reduce your inputs,” Jackson noted. “Or if you’re going to maintain your current input schedule and your plans – you’re going to spend the same amount of money – I want to get you more pounds per acre. I want to see you increase revenue, and then that way you’re going to be profitable.”

As input costs increase and margins remain narrow, adoption of new technology in agriculture can present a challenge. Farmers have tough decisions to make when it comes to investing in the growing number of technologies that continue to become available. Jackson said the current economic landscape is causing farmers to be more methodical and demanding when it comes to technology adoption.

“Demanding that ‘I want to see value out of this product. I want to see you show me how you are going to make me a better farming operation, and really give me a return on investment.’ And I think that will hopefully, maybe trim a bit of the fat in the agriculture tech market,” said Jackson. “I think growers have every right to make those demands. And I encourage them to be like, ‘I want to see a return on investment from this product.’”

You can find the latest episodes, including the one with Joseph Jackson, by searching “Almond Journey” wherever you get your podcasts and online at Almonds.com.

Listen to the segment below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West