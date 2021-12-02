Almond Update: Tickets Available for Almond Conference Events

Preregistration for next week’s 2021 Almond Conference is still available, as well as tickets for the various conference events. Along with multiple educational tracks, the conference will feature distinguished keynote speakers and the return of the Gala Dinner. Senior Director of Global Communications for the Almond Board of California, Daren Williams said they are excited for the return of an in-person conference. “I think everyone in the industry is excited, registration has continued to pour in this past week and we’re pushing up against I think 3,000 people preregistered.”

The Almond Conference will feature two lunchtime keynote speakers who will be highlighting important industry topics. The keynote speaker on Wednesday will be Barbara Stuckey, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer for MATTSON. “Barb is really an expert in new product innovation and will be offering an exciting outlook I think on what that means for California almonds being included in new food products that are being developed and the growth of existing categories,” Williams noted.

Global CEO of Dan-D Group, Dan On will also be giving a keynote presentation during the lunch on Thursday. Dan will be presenting his outlook on the Asian market for almonds, “which is obviously an exciting and growing market for our almonds that we need now more than ever,” Williams explained.

Returning to the Almond Conference this year is the Gala Dinner event on Thursday night. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy entertainment in a pop-up honky-tonk bar. The evening will be headlined by Tyler Rich, a country music artist from Yuba City.

“Tickets for both luncheons as well as for the Gala Dinner on Thursday evening are on sale now. I wouldn’t wait to get on-site to get them, particularly for that concert with Tyler Rich,” Williams noted. “Even if you’re already registered, you can go online and update your registration for those events.”

Registration for the 2021 Almond Conference is available online.

Listen to Williams’ interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West