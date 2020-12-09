The 2020 Virtual Almond Conference is underway. Almond Board of California’s CEO Richard Waycott, Chair Kent Stenderup, and Vice-Chair Brian Wahlbrink attempted to tackle summarizing a turbulent 2020 at the State of the Industry Address. The trio highlighted large increases in domestic growth, incredible shipping numbers especially later in the year and the forward-thinking of the industry to start aggressively moving crop while staring at record crop projection.

“The USDA-NASS estimates came out and for the first time ever, the subjective and the objective were the same at 3 billion pounds…That’s a 32% increase in two years,” Stenderup said. “I witnessed the handlers, very responsible handlers, getting out in front of it and started moving product…Growers were concerned.”

Listen to a portion of the State of the Industry Address.

Almond Update: State of the Industry Points of Positives of 2020

The Almond Board of California reminds the industry that the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference is ongoing through December 10. Interested parties can still register online for free. You can find all of the information about this year’s conference at AlmondConference.com.

