Almond Update: Silent Auction Returns to TAC With Added Support for FFA

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is once again holding a silent auction as part of The Almond Conference (TAC). After not holding an auction during last year’s virtual conference, ABC is excited to once again offer attendees an opportunity to help support California Future Farmers of America (FFA). ABC Specialist of Industry Relations, Rebecca Bailey said this year’s silent auction will also have an added component to help support the organization.

“For nearly a decade now we have held a silent auction each year at The Almond Conference with proceeds benefitting the California FFA’s Scholarship Fund. So, 100 percent of the proceeds raised go directly toward scholarships for graduating seniors who are pursuing a degree in agriculture,” Bailey explained. “We are extra excited to bring it back this year. For the first time ever, every dollar raised by the silent auction up to $25,000, will be matched by our Almond Conference Emerald Sponsor Qcify.”

In years prior the silent auction has included a variety of items including event tickets, various services, gift baskets, and more. ABC is currently accepting donations from industry members and other supporters for items to include as part of the silent auction. Throughout the years the silent auction has helped to provide significant support for FFA members.

“With the support from our industry members, we generally raise around $15,000 each year from the silent auction. Since we’ve been doing this, we’ve raised over $150,000 that we’ve been able to provide to the California FFA Foundation for the General Scholarship Fund,” said Bailey. “We’re just really grateful to be able to have this opportunity and have this event where we can come together and raise some money for a good cause.”

TAC returns to the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento on December 7-9.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West